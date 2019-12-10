North-east youngsters wanted to help plan parent’s wedding for new CBBC series

Do you have children aged between 8 and 14, and are you looking to get married soon? Then the team behind CBBC’s Marrying Mum and Dad want to hear from you.

In the show, youngsters are tasked with planning their parents’ big day, choosing everything from the theme, the venue as well as the cake, entertainment and outfits.

The child-friendly tweak on the standard reality TV wedding format promises to “turn the traditional wedding day upside down”.

A spokesperson for the show said: “The show is currently looking for courageous parents/step parents who are ready tie the knot and willing to leave the fate of the big day in the hands of their children.

“Tapping into the creative minds of 8-14 year olds, the show will see youngsters organise every aspect of the wedding/civil partnership; from the theme to the venue, the costume to the cake, as well as the arranging the transport and entertainment.

“The show has already seen couples get hitched in a bizarre variety of ceremonies with themes such as: Day of the Dead, Dr Who, Scarecrows, Under the Sea, Haunted Houses, Stunt Shows, Ancient Egypt, Candyland and the Wild Wild West.”

Host Ed Petrie added: “Letting 8-14-year-olds plan your entire wedding day may sound like a ridiculous idea – and it is! But in the best possible way. ‘Marrying Mum & Dad’ weddings are exhilaratingly bonkers, heart warmingly wacky and utterly unique. A day your family will truly remember forever!”

Filming for the new series will take place in February next year and applications close on Monday January 6.

Application forms are available here. Once filled in, send them via e-mail to marrying@bbc.co.uk or send it to Marrying Mum and Dad, BBC Scotland, CBBC, Zone 4.01, 40 Pacific Quay, Glasgow.