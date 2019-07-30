North-east youngsters visit USA for World Scout Jamboree

Youngsters from the north-east have joined 5,000 from across the UK taking part in the World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia.

The jamboree offers young people the chance to learn new skills they can use in other aspects of their life, and learn about different cultures from around the world.

UK Chief Scout Bear Grylls opened the event, which ends on Friday.

Families of the 5000 Uk scouts at the @2019_wsj @ukcontingent @worldscouting world scout jamboree in West Virginia look at the size of this new permanent site, enlarge the photo and look for yellow pillar top left. That’s still within site. All built by volunteers fund raising pic.twitter.com/c9axXHT1Hi — Mike Bushell (@mikebreakfast) July 30, 2019

Youngsters from across the world have travelled to take part in the event, including 16-year-old Rhiannon Richie from Peterhead.

She was joined by Johan Padmos from Inverurie and Katie Hinton from Huntly at the jamboree, which started on July 22 and involves 45,000 Scouts from around the world.

Rhiannon said: “It feels surreal. I can’t believe how many people are here and how many we’ve already spoken to.

“It’s amazing to see the different languages and cultures come together.”