North-east youngsters invited to sign up for sports offer

Youngsters in a north-east community are set to benefit from a new sports offer.

Live Life Aberdeenshire has introduced the new fitness pass for those under the age of 16 years living in or around the Turriff area.

The pass is being introduced by sports and leisure centres in the town.

The scheme is aimed at youngsters who are looking for ways to fill in time over their school holidays.

It will be available to purchase for £12, giving access to the swimming pool, the sports hall and 3G pitches.

The pass will be valid for unlimited use for 14 days.

Staff at the Turriff Sports Centre are available to speak to for more information on the pass.

Alternatively those interested can find out more on the Turriff Swimming Pool page on Facebook.