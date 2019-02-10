North-east youngsters invited to enter prestigious art competition

North-east artists have been given the opportunity to enter a prestigious art competition.

Entries for the John Byrne National Drawing Competition are open until March 1.

Judged by the famous artist and playwright it’s named after, the aim of the competition is to get students from primary four to S3 involved in artistic endeavours.

The artist said: “This is a great way to give young people in Aberdeen the opportunity to harness their artistic skills and love for drawing. I’m hoping to see even more Aberdeen pupils unveiling their creative talents this year.”

Alan Armstrong, strategic director for Education Scotland, said: “Art and design is an important part of the curriculum and this competition aims to encourage pupils across Scotland to develop their drawing skills and use their creativity.

“Education Scotland is proud to be hosting this competition with John and our education partners as it is a great way to raise the profile of drawing.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Entries in the competition can be created in any way, the only condition is that they must be a drawing of some kind.

Three winners and 30 runners-up will be chosen from the entries, and will have their drawings put on show at a special exhibition at the Tannahill Centre in Paisley in March.

Winners will also receive a print by John, a voucher for art materials and a book token.