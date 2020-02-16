North-east youngsters invited to bring grandparents along to special aquarium events

Older people are being encouraged to learn about marine life at two special events later this month.

Macduff Marine Aquarium on High Shore, Macduff, is hosting the Guppies, Grans and Gramps attraction on February 22 and 23, from 11am to 4pm.

The idea is for younger visitors to bring grandparents along to find out about the curious creatures on display.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A spokesman for the aquarium said: “They will be two fun-filled days. Guests can take part in an interactive life cycle workshop, a gran trail and make a craft to take home.”

Grandparents accompanied by children get in free.