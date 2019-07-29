North-east youngsters invited on a bear hunt to help donate trauma teddies to emergency services

Youngsters across the north-east are being challenged to find bears hidden across Aberdeenshire.

To mark the 30th anniversary of children’s classic, We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, Aberdeenshire Libraries are asking kids to help track down some of the animals hidden across the region.

Families can pick up a card from their local library before heading out to find which bear has been hidden where, and its colour.

Once they’ve all been found – and left in place – the cards can be returned to staff at the library with children receiving a small prize.

All the cards will be entered into a prize draw, with the lucky winner helping to donate the bears to the emergency services.

Live Life Aberdeenshire’s Knit and Natter groups have helped create more than 200 ‘trauma’ bears which will be donated once the hunt is complete.

The teddies are given to children who have gone through a tragic experience