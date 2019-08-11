North-east youngster wins top award for helping disabled people

An award-winning schoolboy has revealed what motivates him to help others – seeing their smiles.

Ryan Bannerman, of Northfield, is celebrating after being crowned role model of the year at the age of just 13.

The youngster was presented with the gong at last week’s Prestigious Awards International event at the Copthorne Hotel in Aberdeen in recognition of his work helping disabled people and the homeless in the city.

Earlier this year, Ryan asked friends and family to donate McDonald’s tokens and used them to provide 250 meals to people on the street.

The Northfield Academy pupil also helps out at the Future Choices charity and is currently on a quest to raise £500 to help a group of disabled people enjoy a day out in September.

After lifting his award, Ryan told the Evening Express: “It was a shock just to be nominated – let alone to actually win.

“I just couldn’t believe it when they read out my name. I had to go and collect it and was quite nervous but it went well.

“The reason I volunteer is because when I see disabled people unable to enjoy things that other people do, I want to change things and put a smile on their faces.

“When I’m able to do that, it makes me happy.”

Future Choices chairman David Forbes, who nominated Ryan for the award, said: “This lad is only 13 and for him to be recognised in this way is testament to all his hard work and determination to help others less fortunate.

“We are all extremely proud of Ryan.

“Most children his age are sitting at home playing Fortnite after a busy school year, but Ryan stuns us all day after day by giving up his time to help others.

“He is inspiring – and he is a role model to others his age, and that is why he deserves his award.”

Ryan has also been shortlisted in the young supporter of the year category in this year’s Celebrate Aberdeen awards.