North-east youngster raises cash for Crohn’s charity during lockdown

A generous north-east youngster has been praised in parliament, after raising money for a Crohn’s charity.

Arran Keenon, from Cammachmore, wanted to give back to the Crohn’s in Childhood Research Association after the 12-year-old was diagnosed with Crohn’s in December.

To raise funds, he cycled 26 miles on routes around his home, while sticking to social distancing guidelines.

He has raised more than £700, after taking part in the challenge as part of the 2.6 challenge, begun by the organisers behind the London Marathon.

North-east MSP Liam Kerr raised a motion in parliament to recognise Arran, calling his efforts “inspirational” during what is a difficult time for many children.

He said: “Arran’s determination to go the extra mile to help a charity that is close to his heart is absolutely fantastic.

“Not only is he an inspiration because of his fundraising activities, Arran is also returning back to full health after being diagnosed with Crohn’s and his bravery at such a young age should also be commended.

“Charities have been hit hard by the pandemic and I’m sure this money will go a long way to ensuring a high standard of treatment and care is given to those suffering from Crohn’s.

“I wish Arran all the very best for the bright future he has ahead of him.”

Crohn’s in Childhood Research Association was key in helping Arran get back to full health.

He said: “I was delighted to get involved and help such a great charity.

“Since my diagnosis they’ve helped me so much and I wanted to say thanks to all those who did so – this was a small way I could do that.

“Thousands of fundraising events have been cancelled and many charities, particularly smaller ones, are struggling to maintain services because of this huge reduction in income.

“It’s an honour to have raised money for a charity that provides support and assistance to other children with the same illnesses.”

To donate to Arran’s challenge, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/arran-s-2-6-challenge