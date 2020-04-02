North-east youngster prepares gifts for NHS staff after three-month hospital stay

A north-east youngster recovering after a three-month spell in hospital has used her time in isolation to prepare gifts for NHS staff.

Lucy Stewart, from Elgin, had been organising an Easter fundraiser for charity ARCHIE following her treatment at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH).

The nine-year-old wanted to raise cash to redecorate the surgical ward with purple walls and sparkling curtains but had to cancel the event due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, instead of letting the supplies she gathered go to waste, she has packaged them into gifts intended for staff at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

The Bishopmill Primary School pupil has spent her days at home with her brother and sister packing toiletries and sweets into packets tied with ribbons.

Mother Claire Stewart said her daughter has developed a strong bond with local NHS staff and was eager to help support them during the virus response.

She said: “They know her up at Dr Gray’s. If I have to phone them then they know exactly who it is.”