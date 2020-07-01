North-east youngster lapping up chance to help NHS

A north-east school boy pulled on his running shoes to raise cash for the NHS during lockdown.

Callan Armes decided he wanted to run 100 laps around his garden while considering what to do for a school project.

As part of his homework from Lairhillock School he was asked to choose a goal to achieve during lockdown.

He started doing the running in early April and has smashed his target by clocking up the miles at home in Cammachmore near Portlethen.

Callan started by doing twos a lap but soon found himself doing 100 every day and he has completed 10 kilometres. He also raised more than £500 for the NHS.

His dad Roland is an accident and emergency consultant at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary so the 11-year-old is no stranger to the importance of the health service especially as it deals with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Callan admits while he was not too keen on running before beginning his charity challenge but wanted to as much as possible to lend a helping hand.

He said: “I wasn’t a big fan of running to start with but when I got into it I decided to use my talent for good, I wanted to raise money for the NHS to support them for all their hard work.

“My mum and dad work really hard helping people every day and I wanted to do that too. I like running but I still prefer football.”

Callan’s mum Emma, 46, said their close connection with one of the key workers battling the coronavirus was important.

The former paramedic said her young son prefers football to running but his taken this challenge in his stride.

Emma said: “His dad has been heavily involved with it because he works at the hospital.

“He plays football and he does a bit of running at school but nothing in particular. It was a bit of a challenge to do a lap round the garden at first.

“But then he just started building himself up and he would do a couple of them and then get up to 10.

“This is when I started video him and then suddenly he kept going to the point where I said he should have a break.

“We’ve been very lucky we’ve raised money for the NHS. Callan specifically wanted to give the money directly to the NHS Grampian staff.”

Emma said the day he secured his century of garden circuits he was going to be doing 26 laps but just kept going.

She said they are now working with NHS Grampian’s endowment fund so staff can benefit from Callan’s efforts.

Emma said: “On the day he did 100 laps he was only meant to be doing 26 so by this point I hadn’t even got round to setting up the just giving page.

“Since doing the 100 laps he has continued to run but no longer in the garden as we are getting grass put down so he can’t go on it.

“He has raised £600 mostly on the Just Giving page and we are waiting to hear back from ARI as to how best they will be able to use the money. Callan really wants it to go to the staff directly somehow, to say thank you to them for all their hard work during this time.”

To find out more about Callan’s fundraising visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/callan10k?utm_term=paXn4Veqd