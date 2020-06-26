North-east young farmer wins video diary competition

A young farmer from Aberdeenshire has picked up a top prize after winning a video competition.

Logan Cameron, 9, from Corse of Kinnoir farm near Huntly, submitted three videos as part of the Quality Meat Scotland’s Farm Kid Diaries video series initiative, with one reaching more than 10,000 people.

#FarmKidDiaries Logan We are back with Logan Cameron for our next #FarmKidDiaries. This time Logan explains how the grass is turned into silage!👍. We have extend the #FarmKidDiaries series till the end of May as we just love watching them 😀📷We encourage all young ones to tell their farming story, so why not get them filming their own video using #FarmKidDiaries and tagging @QualityMeatScotland on Facebook or @qmscotland on Twitter and Instagram. The best video, judged by QMS Chair Kate Rowell, will win £50 of Amazon vouchers. Posted by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) on Wednesday, 6 May 2020

The Farm Kids Diaries initiative, which was launched in May, aimed to connect country kids with their city counterparts whilst supporting home schooling during lockdown.

Logan took part by sending in videos showcasing his sheep, cattle and horses on his farm and covering topics including calving, cropping and planting.

He won £50 worth of Amazon vouchers for his efforts.

Kate Rowell, QMS chair, said: “Many congratulations to Logan on winning the top prize.

“We received fifteen fantastic videos, featuring children from farms across Scotland as part of this initiative.

“Logan was therefore up against really stiff competition, so his win is a great achievement and he should be extremely proud of himself.

“What struck me most about Logan’s video was that he did a great job of showcasing and explaining what happens on his farm, how animals are reared to the highest of welfare standards and where our food comes from, providing a valuable and fun resource for parents to use with their families.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Logan said he was absolutely over the moon to have won the competition.

He said: “I had great fun recording these videos with my mum and dad because I absolutely love working on the farm.

“I’m looking forward to spending my Amazon vouchers on my toy farm collection, which I have been working on for a while.”

Due to the success of the series, it has now been extended to include children whose families own a butcher’s shop.