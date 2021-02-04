North-east young creatives encouraged to design their dream school

A north-east architecture and planning practice has launched a competition to find the next young creative with an architectural flair.

Halliday Fraser Munro is asking young creative designers to show off their skills and imagination in its latest competition, Design your Dream School.

The competition, designed to challenge pupils to think creatively, asks pupils to design eco-friendly, fun and geographically sustainable schools.

This may also include innovative ideas to make the building Covid-proof.

Submissions can include sketches of an outside perspective or floorplans of your dream school and can be created using a number of methods such as pens, paper and building blocks.

For those more skilled in IT, programmes like SketchUp and Minecraft can also be used.

David Halliday, managing director of Halliday Fraser Munro, said: “With the latest lockdown continuing to affect many schools and families up and down the country, we thought this would be a great opportunity to task pupils with the challenge of envisioning their perfect school whilst learning from home.

“By creating fun events and competitions like this one, we are introducing and hopefully inspiring pupils into the world of architecture.”

The chosen winners will receive an Amazon gift voucher.

Entrants can be from anywhere in the UK and must be received by 5pm on Friday, March 12.

To find out more, or to enter, go to workexperience.hfm.co.uk/competition