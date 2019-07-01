North-east WW1 memorial to be moved despite objections

A memorial to those lost in the First World War is set to be moved to a new location, despite objections from north-east residents.

An application was submitted to Aberdeenshire Council for permission to remove a stained glass window and brass plaque at Keithhall Church, near Inverurie, commemorating the men of the parish who lost their lives in the Great War.

The church, which is in Keithhall, is now closed and is likely to be put on the market.

A report to members of the Garioch area committee, who approved the application, said there can be “no guarantee” that the building will remain in religious use or accessible to the public.

Instead, it has been proposed that the window and plaque are removed and relocated to Fintray Church, around four miles away.

Vice convener of the committee, Dominic Lonchay, pictured, said: “As I understand it, the church is not open to the public at present so basically the public wouldn’t have had access to that particular window since you have to be inside the building to get the benefit of it.

“I understand as well that there is some connection between Keithhall and where it will be located.”

A total of three objections were lodged against the application, arguing that the memorial has no connection with Fintray and should remain in the parish of Keithhall.

In her objection, one resident from Keithhall said: “I strongly object to the removal from Keithhall of the war memorial.

“It is part of the community, not the church, and although I do not object to the window and the plaque being moved somewhere else in the parish of Keithhall, it is totally unsuitable to move it to Fintray.

“It is a memorial for the men from Keithhall only with no connection to Fintray at all.

“It would be of no interest to the people of Fintray but very important to the residents of Keithhall.”

However, the report by council officers added that the War Memorials Trust considers that public access to war memorials is “desirable” and by moving the memorial to Fintray Church, public access would be maintained.