North-east writers being called to enter Dickens competition

Budding north-east writers can take part in a new storywriting competition launched by a charity founded by Charles Dickens.

It is 150 years since the death of the writer and now a search is underway to find the type of characters living today who would have captured his imagination and served as his inspiration.

Contestants must write a 300-word story, using the descriptive flamboyance of Dickens, to pen a portrait of a 21st century character who would be worthy of his attention.

The Journalists Charity, with the support of the Dicken’s Fellowship, has kickstarted the competition and money raised will be used to help journalists who face financial hardship as a result of Covid-19.

Entries must be submitted by 5pm on June 9.

Online submissions can be sent to Dickens@journalistscharity.org.uk or by mail to Dickens House, 35 Wathen Road, Dorking, Surrey, RH4 1JY.