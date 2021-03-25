North-east writer has two screenplays optioned by international film company

A north-east writer has had two screenplays optioned by an international film production company.

Chris Watt’s screenplays – Freight and Follow Up, have been optioned by Stronghold.

Freight is in development with BAFTA award-winner Stuart Brennan attached as acting talent and award winner, Steve Johnson attached to direct.

Freight is a suspenseful thriller that delving into the depths of extreme human psyche, when an actress and a stranger find themselves trapped in a freight elevator when the lift malfunctions.

Follow Up, which is in early development, made the British Independent Film Festival (BIFF) Gold List – a BIFF screenwriting contest.

Chris was born in Peterhead, and along with his partner, Amy, and daughter, Ellen, still lives in the north-east.

After spending a large amount of time working in and out of the industry, Chris who is also a novelist and journalist, was thrilled that stronghold optioned his two scripts in the middle of a pandemic.

© Supplied by Chris Watt

He said: “The pandemic took a lot from all of us, but it also gave me time and to have two feature screenplays optioned and in development with some very talented people has been not only exciting, but an incredible boost to a career I’ve been working on for 20 years now.

“The momentum from having those scripts optioned has opened up opportunities to me that mean 2021 and beyond is looking very promising indeed.”

Chris, who graduated from Northumbria University film school in 2001, made a name for himself Peer Pressure and On Lines.

His previous screenplay, Manifest was produced and released in 2015 by Charlatan Films, and screened at the city’s Belmont Cinema.

The film was inspired by a bar fight he witnessed.

Chris was struck by the crowds who did nothing to help and instead filmed the incident on their mobile phones.

The 20-minute film featured a cast of 15 and was set in the north-east, including areas such as Aberdeen’s Hazlehead Park.