North-east writer charts history of Boys’ Brigade company in new book

An author has written the history of his former Boys’ Brigade company to mark its centenary.

It is 100 years since the 1st Fraserburgh Company was established by James Wilson in the fishing port.

The Boys’ Brigade was formed in 1883 by Sir Alexander Smith and it is now a worldwide movement.

Michael Strachan from Fraserburgh has strong links with the Boys’ Brigade having joined the 1st Fraserburgh Company in 1992.

Michael, who left in 2016 and is now the captain of the 1st Rosehearty Company, explained why he wrote a book charting the history of his previous company.

He says he has been working on the 1st Fraserburgh Company: The First Hundred for the last decade and has been busy collecting enough material for the 116-page book which includes 200 pictures.

He said: “It had been my intention to produce a history of the company for about 10 years. At the time of the 90th celebrations I was aware the company had a distinguished history but much of it was not necessarily known or celebrated.

“I have therefore been working on the manuscript, finding new sources and collecting more historic imagery over the last decade with a view to producing a book.

“I felt it was important as the company is only here today thanks to the labours of many officers who are no longer with us and has been enjoyed by generation after generation of boys which I felt had to be marked.

“My own family has done well from the 1st Fraserburgh. My great grandfather was a boy in the late 1920s and early 1930s and my grandfather a boy in the 1940s and 50s.

“I myself was a member of the company for 24 years from the age of five, latterly being Officer-in-Charge of the Junior Section.”

All of the money raised from the sales of the book with go towards the 1st Fraserburgh company’s centenary camp with hopes they can travel to Salou in Spain for the commemorative occasion.

The company will mark the centenary with its own celebrations when the pandemic restrictions are lifted.

Michael hopes that his book reflects what the Boys’ Brigade is as an organisation as well as highlighting the heroes from the past.

He said: “My main hope for the book is that it will help people to see what an excellent organisation the Boy’ Brigade is.

“The Boys’ Brigade is all about offering opportunities and experiences to boys and I think the history shows that generations have benefitted in this regard.

“In another way I hope it serves to protect the legacy of some of my BB heroes in the company history.

“Last year we lost two of our more senior Old Boys – Henry Duthie and Eric Massie – and as more of the older generations leave us, the more chance there is of forgetting the great leaders of the past.”

1st Fraserburgh Company: The First Hundred is available by contacting Michael on michaelstrachan3@hotmail.com or by visiting R and S Dyga newsagents on Broad Street, Fraserburgh.

All the proceedings from the book will be donated to the 1st Fraserburgh centenary camp fund.