North-east workers wanted for new Covid-19 contact tracing team

Job adverts inviting people in the north-east to join a new Covid-19 contact tracing team have been posted online.

The applications would see people employed by NHS Scotland across the country to help with the next stage of the Government’s coronavirus response.

The “test, trace, isolate, support” phase will work to disrupt transmission of the virus throughout the community.

Staff to act as contact tracing call handlers and supervisors, as well as health protection nurses, data analysts and administration assistants are all wanted.

The roles will be “in place for as long as is required” according to the listing on HiJobs.net

The job, which is described as being “full time temporary” offers “competitive NHS pay and benefits”.