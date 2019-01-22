North-east women urged to take smear test

A health boss has urged women across the north-east to take their smear test.

NHS Grampian’s director of public health Susan Webb has encouraged women to get booked in to mark cervical cancer prevention week.

Cervical screening prevents eight out of 10 cervical cancers from developing and saves around 5,000 lives in the UK each year.

Ms Webb said: “I want to emphasise to women across Grampian that they are able to discuss any aspect of a smear, and what is involved in this, before agreeing to have the test.

“The nurse and doctors who carry out this test are very experienced and can offer a wealth of advice and support.

“I also want women to know they are in control throughout the test and can choose whether to start/stop/continue with it at any time.

“This screening programme is safe, effective and straightforward.”

