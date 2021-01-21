North-east women urged not to delay smear tests amid Covid restrictions

Women in the north-east have been urged not to delay having a smear test amid Covid-19 restrictions.

This week marks Cervical Cancer Prevention Week, which aims to encourage all women eligible for a smear test to have one.

The Cervical Smear Screening Programme is one of the national screening programmes that is continuing to run, despite the lockdown restrictions.

Smear tests are offered to anyone with a cervix in Scotland between the ages of 25 and 64.

Women on non-routine screening, where results have shown changes that need further investigation or follow up, will be invited up to 70-years-old.

Research by charity Jo’s Trust said that one in 10 women (9%) said they wouldn’t attend a screening at the moment, while a further 22% said they’d be less likely to attend.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has encouraged as many people to attend their screening as possible.

She said: “I would urge women to make sure they go for their routine cervical smear and make an appointment to do so when their appointment comes through.

“A smear test can help show any changes to the cervix and help to prevent any issues by catching them early.

“The cervical screening process can be life-saving and I would urge anyone not to delay or put it off. I know it can be uncomfortable and painful for some but it is two minutes which could save your life.”