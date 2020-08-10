North-east women to climb height of Mount Everest on Bennachie

Three north-east women are set to carry out an extensive climb of Bennachie to replicate the height of Mount Everest to raise money for a mental health charity.

Mhari Raffan, Amy Tyler and Jill Taylor will walk up and down Bennachie more than 17 times next Saturday and Sunday for Brothers In Arms, a charity dedicated to preventing male suicide.

The trek will see the trio climb a total of 8,848 metres over a 36-hour period, in a bid to promote and spread awareness of the Scottish charity – which provides free tools and the means to empower men to support their own mental fitness through self-management in private and confidence, in their own Digital Safe Space.

Mhari, Amy and Jill have already exceeded their £1,000 target and have raised a total of £2,215. They have been sponsored by Inverurie-based eatery, Fennel Restaurant, and Phoenix Media.

To donate or find out more information about the trek, visit the team’s Just Giving page on justgiving.com/fundraising/sistersinarms3