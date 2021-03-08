More north-east women are being encouraged to steer themselves towards a career as bus drivers.

As the world marks International Women’s Day today, Stagecoach Bluebird would like to attract more females into working in the male-dominated industry.

At the moment, 22% of all Stagecoach Bluebird’s driving roles are filled by female staff.

One of them is Danielle Martin, from Portlethen, who first got a glimpse into the industry when she completed her work experience in 2016 while she was still at school.

She later joined the team in Aberdeen Travel Shop helping customers and selling bus tickets.

In 2020, Danielle took the opportunity to retrain to become a bus driver at the age of 19.

At the moment, Danielle balances driving buses in the area on a part-time basis with her studies at North East of Scotland College where she is studying childhood practice.

She said: “I really enjoyed my work experience with Stagecoach and was surprised at how many different jobs there were in the company.

“It was great to get the chance to progress from working in the Travel Shop to train to become a bus driver.

“I love being out on the road and meeting different people using the bus every day.”

Fellow driver Nikki Shewan is also based at the Aberdeen depot and drives a wide range of routes across both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Nikki, who is one of the Stagecoach Bluebird’s driving mentors, provides help and guidance to newly qualified drivers like Danielle. Nikki joined the company in 2015 and was originally based at Peterhead depot.

She said it was great to see more and more female drivers on the road.

“There are quite a few of us now in Aberdeen depot but my advice to anyone thinking about joining the industry would be to just go for it,” said Nikki.

“I think regardless of your job you’ll always see some degree of gender-based bias in the world but deep down the guys here know we’re just as good on the road as they are.”

Amber Beattie, from Aberdeen, joined the company in 2013 and has also commented on a noticeable change in the number of female bus drivers over those eight years.

Amber, who is a driving mentor, often covers the rural Deeside route from Aberdeen to Braemar.

She said: “As the years go on, there are definitely a lot more female bus drivers on the road now than there were back in 2013.

“I think there is a fairly long-standing perception that men are better drivers in general – not just of buses – but I get a lot of compliments from passengers about my driving and take pride in the part I play in challenging that bias.”

Peter Knight, the firm’s managing director, said that while Stagecoach was “ahead of the curve”, the transport industry still had “some way to go” in tackling the gender imbalance.

He added: “I’m really proud of all of our staff but do understand the importance of attracting more women to our business.

“Working in transport isn’t without its challenges, particularly during the pandemic, but having great people like Danielle, Nikki and Amber as part of the team makes each challenge easier to overcome.”

At rival firm First Bus, a mother and daughter driving duo also called on more women to get behind the wheel.

Relief instructor Lisa MacGregor’s daughter Cara hopped onboard the same career and was Scotland’s youngest female driver at the age of 18.

Lisa said: “My friends think I’m mad, but I genuinely love what I do.

“I do wish more women would give this job a go.

“If you enjoy driving and working in a public-facing role, it’s worth considering.

“It’s a brilliant, varied job, in which no two days are the same and it’s lovely being able to say hello to people who travel with you regularly.”

Cara said: “It’s been great working with my mum – everyone always says it must be so difficult to work with a parent, but it really depends on your relationship.

“Mum and I are like best friends, and it’s been great to have her as a mentor at work and at home, where she would take me out in the car to help me learn routes I was struggling with.”

Lisa and Cara are keen to put any remaining stereotypes that bus driving is a ‘man’s job.

Lisa said: “All women can do this job, so it would be great to see more coming through the door.

“We’re a close-knit family, really – everyone gets along and we all look out for each other.”

With a baby on the way, Cara has praised First Bus Aberdeen for being supportive and flexible.

She said: “The company has been great, they’ve helped accommodate reduced shifts so I’m not too tired and they’ve been flexible in ensuring I have days off to attend appointments.”

Andrew Jarvis, managing director for First Bus in Scotland, said: “If you look around any of our depots, there’ll be, without doubt, more men than women – but this is not a man’s world and we want to play our part in getting rid of the harmful stereotype that says that working in our industry is a ‘man’s job’.

“With each year, there are more women joining our workforce, and they bring so much to our company. It’s fantastic to be achieving more of a gender balance and whilst we’re not there yet, we’re heading in the right direction.

“With every recruitment drive, we’d love to see even more female applicants – from drivers, to engineers, to electricians, we’re confident that more women can find a great career at First Bus.”