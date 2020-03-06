North-east woman’s not guilty plea over dog control charges accepted

A north-east woman has been cleared of a string of charges after prosecutors accepted her not guilty plea.

Donna Davidson,45, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday accused of failing to comply with a control order which stated measures had to be taken to ensure her bull mastiff, named Bruno, remained safe to the public.

Those conditions were that while in public, the dog be kept on a lead measuring no longer than 6ft, wear a head collar attached to a double-ended lead and only be walked by someone capable of controlling him.

The charges related to incidents in Huntly in January and April last year.

Ms Davidson, whose address was given in court papers as Meadow Avenue, Huntly, denied all the charges.

Her not guilty plea was accepted by depute fiscal Anne MacDonald when the case called and she was acquitted by Sheriff Ian Wallace.