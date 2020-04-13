Video: North-east woman’s fancy dress walks help boost morale in community

A resident of a Moray village is putting smiles on the faces of parents and children amid the coronavirus crisis.

Ruth Miller, who lives in Kinloss, is entertaining her neighbours by donning a different fancy-dress costume each day before going out to walk her dog around the Southside estate.

The Ruthless cleaners owner wants to use the time away from her work to brighten up people’s days.

Mrs Miller said she was thrilled with the response from the villagers.

The costumes that Mrs Miller has donned so far have included Harry Potter, 101 Dalmatians and superheroes.

She said: “I woke up one morning and the sun was shining. So I said to my husband Kev, I am gonna dress up as a dinosaur for my dog walk. I went on to social media to post what I was doing and I had lots of children come out to see me.”

