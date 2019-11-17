North-east woman’s coffee mornings help raise £28,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support

A north-east woman has raised almost £30,000 for people living with cancer.

For the last 20 years, Mary Watson, from Whitecairns, has opened her home to host an event as part of Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

The 78-year-old raised £2,501 at her final event in September – which was her most successful to date, taking her overall total to £28,574.

The pensioner’s motivation has always been to give back to the charity after her brother received support from Macmillan nurses during his cancer diagnosis.

Mary said: “It will be sad to say goodbye as it’s something that I really enjoy.

“I’m so pleased to have raised such a good amount.

“Every pound counts and will make such a difference to people living with cancer.

“I want to thank everyone who came and made it such a success.”