North-east woman’s call for help to save business from closure

A north-east woman is calling for people to help save her fledgling business from closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lorna Macfarlane from Fraserburgh signed the lease for her new shop, Cherry Whistle, just days before lockdown was announced.

Her idea – something she had been thinking on “for a very long time” – was to “create a workplace where young adults with autism can have opportunities to thrive”.

Miss Macfarlane said: “Having a workplace for autistic young adults who would like a career in design where they can learn life skills and become more independent is something I am really passionate about.”

The shop – which was to have opened last month – will sell a range of items, including wedding stationery and Braidsea Gran’s Sugary Candy.

But with coronavirus having sent those plans askew, Miss Macfarlane is calling on the public to help support her new venture through a “pay it forward” scheme.

She doesn’t receive any government grants or funding for the shop on School Street and due to lockdown has so far been unable to trade.

Miss Macfarlane hopes the pay it forward scheme will “help secure the future of the shop” by covering the lease and bills.

People can pay for a product now and when the shop is up and running, the item can be collected along with a reward offered with each different pledge amount.

Miss Macfarlane doesn’t yet know how many people will work at the shop but has said there is a demand to create employment opportunities for young people with autism in Fraserburgh and beyond.

She said: “People often put young adults with autism in a box when actually they are very capable. It’s crucial we don’t lose this.

“I want to be able to grow this business and have a factory outlet for more young adults with autism to come from further a field, though this is an idea for further down the line.”

Miss Macfarlane praised James Adams and Pamela Bidie at the Fraserburgh Enterprise Hub for providing her with a “wealth of business information and support”.

“Their support has really given me the confidence to make this happen,” she said.