North-east woman’s artwork helps raise cash for Gathimba Edwards charity

Mosaic artists from across the world have contributed to a north-east woman’s display.

Maggie Patience, who runs Pretty Rubbish Mosaic Studio in Dess, near Aboyne, raises money for charity Gathimba Edwards each year through her centrepiece for the North East Open Studios (NEOS) event.

The charity supports disadvantaged children in Kenya and organises several volunteer trips to the country each year.

Donations for the charity are being collected at the mosaic and it is hoped the cash raised can be used to buy two cows for a project in Kenya.

This year, Maggie decided to create Art for the Heart, which will cover an ivy heart outside her studio with mosaics of birds and flowers.

She put out a worldwide call for people to take part on her social media platforms and has so far received items from as far afield as New Zealand and Canada.

She currently has more than 100 pieces to work with from all over the world, with more expected to arrive over the next few weeks.

The project will be showcased throughout NEOS, where her studio will be open to the public for people to have a look.

A wagtail has even set up home in the middle of the heart.

She said: “Mosaic and glass artists from as far afield as New Zealand and Canada have gone to the trouble and expense of creating and sending beautiful little pieces to include in the display.

“I hope to raise the £720 necessary to buy two more dairy cows for the Gathimba Edwards Foundation Bulls for Schools project in Kenya.

“This will bring the total number of dairy cows bought by the studio for families in Kenya to seven.”

As well as having mosaics sent to her, she also had a friend visit her from Ohio, USA, who brought over several pieces to add to the display.

Maggie added: “A huge thank you to everyone who has been involved in bringing the display together and to the little wagtail who has decided to join in by having a nest right in the middle.

“There are people who have been working to improve lives in Kenya and I’m privileged to be a part of it. They do amazing work and I can see where every penny is going.”

Money raised over the past few years from the initiative has gone towards a range of different projects, including the purchase of two cows, called Tinky Winky and Princess Henrietta, after Maggie’s pets who have passed away.

Pieces can still be donated to the project.

They should be no bigger than 15cm and only decorated on one side, with a hole in them so they can be hung.

North East Open Studios will run from September 14 to 23.

Myles Edwards, founder of Gathimba Edwards, said: “Through Pretty Rubbish Mosaics, Maggie has absolutely transformed our Bulls for Schools Initiative in Kitale, Kenya.

“Seven families now have cows which are providing them with milk and an income.

“This in turn means it is more achievable for them to pay the school fees of their children.

“Maggie will forever be a hero in Kitale.”

For more information, contact Maggie by visiting her website at prettyrubbishmosaics.co.uk

She can also be contacted via Facebook on Pretty Rubbish Mosaic Art