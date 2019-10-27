North-east woman with terminal cancer shortlisted for award

A north-east runner who has less than five years to live has been shortlisted for an award.

Marie Dobson from Newmachar is up for the Jog Scotland leader of the year award for her work with the village running group.

The 36-year-old personal trainer was given the devastating news earlier this year she has secondary breast cancer which has spread to her ribs, chest, spine and hips and is terminal.

Marie, who was part of the Aberdeen Athletics Club, Jog Scotland and Newmachar Running Group, has been told by doctors her bones are so fragile that simple exercise could lead to a severe injury.

However, this hasn’t stopped her coaching at the Newmachar Running Group, which is part of jogscotland.

Marie said: “It was the best surprise and I am so honoured.

“I didn’t even think I was going to be shortlisted and I’m overwhelmed by the Newmachar Running Group putting in their votes for me.

“I love the group so much. We are like one big family and I know they will do anything for me.

“I’m super excited for the awards and have even bought a new dress for it. It means the world to me. Cancer is a horrible disease but to help inspire others is lovely.”

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Glasgow Hilton on November 23. Marathon runner Paula Radcliffe will be the guest of honour.

Jo Stevens, development officer at jogscotland, said: “We had a lot of brilliant nominations for our awards this year, but Marie’s was one of those that really stood out as being worthy of the shortlist.

“Her determination to help others enjoy running, even when her health means she can’t do it herself, is inspiring.”

Although unable to run now, Marie hopes her legacy will live on through a new fun run, held for the first time this month.

The inaugural Run4Marie took place at Haddo House and Country Park, attracted more than 200 people and raised more than £3,000 for the Coppafeel charity.