North-east woman Winifred, 79, found after major search

A pensioner has been found safe and well – hours after being reported missing from her north-east home.

Winifred Russell had been dropped off at her home address in Stonehaven at around 7pm yesterday but concerns were raised when she did not enter the property.

The issue was reported to police, who launched a major search for the 79-year-old.

The search involved police officers, lifeboat volunteers and the coastguard helicopter.

The search operation continued into the early hours this morning and police made an appeal for help at just before 6am today.

Police then said at just before 8.30am that Ms Russell had been located.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland is pleased to confirm that Winifred Russell has been traced safe and well.

“The media and public are thanked for sharing the original appeal.”

During the search, police asked the RNLI team based at Stonehaven for help and its inshore lifeboat was launched at around 1.30am.

A coastguard spokesman said: “We were called to a police-led incident at 1.20am.

“We dispatched a rescue helicopter from Inverness to help with the search.”

Coastguard rescue teams based in Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Montrose also joined the search.

In their earlier appeal, police asked Stonehaven residents to keep a lookout around their property for Ms Russell.

A spokeswoman had said: “Members of the public in the Stonehaven area are urged to check out buildings and back gardens for the missing person.”