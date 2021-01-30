North-east woman who hopes to overturn her dog’s death sentence ‘making a mockery of the justice system’

A north-east woman who hopes to overturn her dog’s death sentence is “making a mockery of the justice system”, according to the man whose wife was attacked by the out-of-control pet.

Susan Stephen, also known as Allan, lost control of her Pharaoh Hound on March 26 last year when it attacked a small Scottie dog and its owner, Wilma Donald.

It also bit a passer-by as he attempted to come to Mrs Donald’s aid.

In November, a sheriff in Aberdeen ordered the dog, known as Jasper, to be destroyed – but Allan later claimed the dog “disappeared” on the day it was due to be handed over.

© Daniel McKay/DCT Media

Walter Donald, whose wife and dog Chance were attacked by Jasper, said the attack had left Mrs Donald “terrified”.

He said: “It was a very violent attack. The dog should be destroyed as it drew blood out of my wife’s leg, arms and tore her earrings out of her ear – it tore right through the earlobe.

“Mrs Allan allowed the dog to attack by letting it go – she’s responsible for that dog.

“My wife is terrified because now she doesn’t know where the dog is.

“I doubt it has disappeared, as Mrs Allan said it did. It didn’t just vanish the day it was supposed to go away to be destroyed.”

It is understood Allan plans to challenge the harshness to the sentence at Edinburgh’s Sheriff Appeal Court later this month – despite the dog apparently having vanished.

Allan – who declined to comment about the disappearance in November – posted an appeal on social media to say Jasper had run away.

Police confirmed that the dog had been reported missing.

The court previously heard that a stunned Allan just “stood and watched” the attack.

The 60-year-old’s solicitor, Stuart Flowerdew, told the court his client didn’t do anything to stop her pet because she was so shocked by the incident.

Allan, of Swan Road, Ellon was walking two of her dogs on the street when she lost control of Jasper and let go of his lead when he launched his vicious assault.

She previously pleaded guilty to a contravention of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.