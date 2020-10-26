North-east woman urges shoppers to give generously during Covid-19 pandemic

A kind-hearted north-east woman is encouraging others to give generously throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kerry Brown, from Torphins, is a community champion at the Morrisons branch in Banchory.

Every one of the supermarket’s stores has a designated community champion who, in addition to their day job, works to raise money and awareness for local and national charities.

Kerry, 30, has been working to support those most vulnerable in the Deeside community since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: “We started a free doorstep delivery service at the beginning of the pandemic for people who were elderly or vulnerable.

“It’s become a lifeline for so many people who use it every week. A big problem with getting more people to use the service is that a lot of the advertising is done via social media or at healthcare centres when a lot of these people have been housebound since March.

“Even if you just stand and speak to people for five minutes it really makes a difference.

“Some of the elderly people I phone up are in their nineties and they have nobody to speak to.

“It was someone’s birthday the other day and we went round to give her a bunch of flowers.

“The actions are nothing major but little things make a difference in people’s lives.”

Kerry also ensures that no child goes hungry at Banchory Primary School.

She said: “We’ve set up a scheme to help Banchory Primary School, which is an enhanced provision school. It has resources to support pupils with additional support needs and it is the only school in Deeside that can do that.

“The school has a breakfast club and they have a lot of children that they feed in the mornings.

“We made a commitment to the school to make sure we can provide them with milk, fruit, bread for toast, and things like that.

“The Aberdeen South Foodbank got involved and provided cereal on a weekly basis to make sure the kids are being fed.”

Kerry is now encouraging others in the north-east to give generously and to help those most vulnerable ahead of the winter season.

She said: “Everywhere in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire there is poverty and support is still required.

“Even if you can afford to contribute a couple of pounds a week from your food shop, every little helps.

“Banchory is seen as quite an affluent area but it doesn’t mean people don’t struggle.

“We’re about to launch a Christmas jacket appeal to make sure that every child has a warm coat this winter.”