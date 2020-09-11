North-east woman turns leaf on American bookshop dream

Once upon a time, there was a girl from Balmedie who stumbled upon a tiny bookstore in rural America.

And Louise Hendry, a former publicist, took ownership of the recently rebranded Braveheart Books after realising her dream of buying a bookstore.

As a youngster, she would spend her weekends browsing paperbacks at the Bridge of Don Library and in the Waterstones store on Union Street.

© Courtesy Unknown

Braveheart Books, formerly known as Down in Denver, is located in Stephentown, on the border between New York and Massachusetts.

Aberdeen-born Louise took ownership of the tiny bookstore – which once served as a general store and post office – five years ago.

Louise moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 1995 with her family.

She explained: “When I was 12, my father’s dream came true – the opportunity to live and work in America.

“We moved to Fort Lauderdale in 1995 but ‘only for a year’ according to him.

“Fort Lauderdale is a popular tourist seaside destination north of Miami full of waterways, mansions and yachts, a far cry from Balmedie.

“After school in Fort Lauderdale, I moved to New York to study art and then returned after graduation to be at home with my family while my mum bravely fought cancer. She passed in 2006.

“I remained in South Florida and worked as a publicist for fine dining restaurants and museums, spending my weekends reading and visiting bookshops. I thought it would be a super retirement dream to have a bookshop someday.”

That dream came to fruition five years ago, when a friend of Louise’s called her after he spotted a used bookshop for sale.

Louise added: “In 2015, a friend of mine from Florida was driving in upstate New York and drove by a used bookstore for sale.

“He immediately contacted me as he knew it was my dream to have a bookshop in the middle of nowhere surrounded by flowers and trees.

“It was July of 2015. I took an unprecedented lunch break from my desk, cranked up the air conditioning in my car and called.

“The first thing the bookshop owner, Dan, said to me upon hearing I was calling from Florida was ‘You know it snows here? Like, a lot of snow'”.

“I learned about the store’s history and discovered that it was attached to a house, which made it a lot more appealing as I had starving artist thoughts of me pulling out a cot and sleeping next to a drippy sink in a backroom behind the biography section.”

When Louise caught sight of the historic bookshop, it was ‘love at first sight’.

She said: “I booked a flight for the following weekend and met my father, who had driven up from his home in Philadelphia to pick me up at the airport.

“We set off to the middle of nowhere – a town in the Taconic Mountain region outside of Albany, New York’s state capital. It was love at first sight.

“The sun was shining and the flowers were in bloom and there she was. My bookshop.

“My father looked at me and said ‘Louise, this is everything you’ve ever talked about wanting your whole life'”.

“It was a done deal. Ten weeks later, I drove for two days with Orson the future bookstore cat up to Down in Denver Books from Florida. We were coming home.”

Last year, Louise decided to part with the Down in Denver brand – and Braveheart Books was born.

The original name was the brainchild of former owner Dan Lorber, a literature student who bought the house in the 1980s with his wife. They used the shop’s built-in shelves to keep their own impressive library of books.

It occurred to Dan that he could get a tax license and sell the books. He named the shop Down in Denver after a poem by his favourite writer Jack Kerouac, an American beatnik famous for his quintessentially American male book ‘On the Road’.

The name now reflects her Scottish roots and she relies on her family living in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Forres to give her customers travel tips before they visit Scotland.

Louise said: “I’ve had some customers start Burns Nights to celebrate their own ancestry and I gift them See You Jimmy Hats sent over from my Uncle Keith.

“The store has had its challenges. I realised I may love books but I didn’t know books, authors, or movements. But now I listen more than I talk.

“The first four years, days would go by without a single person coming in. It made me realise that although I valued books, I needed to value the people who love books.

“I was able to find a great community of bookworms through social media and many of them didn’t mind the 25-minute drive out to the middle of nowhere and slowly our fan base grew.

“In 2019, I had three figures in my bank account so I decided I was flush enough to change the store name from Down in Denver to Braveheart Books. I was ready to tell the world the store was new, different and I was unapologetic about it.”

Reflecting on the success of her bookstore, Louise said it is the community bookworms who made her venture a hit.

She added: “Braveheart Books is not a museum or a temple to books – it is a celebration of books and the people who love them. I am merely the hostess.

“Every time the door opens, I want to throw a parade to thank the bookworms who make this dream possible.

“This is our bookshop, I lift the boxes but it belongs to everyone who buys a book, gives the thumbs up on my Facebook post and reaches out on Instagram to say ‘well done, Louise.'”

“As Scots, we’ve always thought of Americans as corny and I must say that I have become as corny as they come. I am so grateful.”