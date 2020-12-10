North-east woman spreading Christmas cheer through festive trail for youngsters

A woman is spreading Christmas cheer to youngsters in a north-east village with a festive trail.

Debbi Glennie, who lives in Torphins, is encouraging children to go on a tour of the village and count the number of decorated houses they can see along the way.

The idea came after a similar trail was held for Halloween, with great results.

Debbi, who works at Stoneywood Paper Mill, said the villagers wanted to come together and raise spirits after a difficult year.

She said: “With this year being such a nightmare, a couple of us in Torphins thought we could do something fun for Halloween because the kids were advised not to go guising.

“We posted a message on the Torphins community group on Facebook inviting people to decorate their houses for Halloween.

“Some people put pumpkins outside with lollies sticking out of them so the kids could still get a sweetie.

“That was a huge success and we thought we would do a Christmas version in the village, and some of the local businesses are taking part too.

“To encourage families to go out on a walk I’m also running a competition.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

“Between December 14 and 21, the kids can count how many decorated houses they find and get their parents to submit their entry to me on Facebook.

“I will randomly select some winners and they will get a prize.

“Scotmid has given me a £20 voucher and one of the other ladies has donated a couple of selection boxes too, so it just makes it a bit more fun for the kids and gives them an incentive to take part in the trail.”

Debbi said feedback for the event has been positive.

She added: “A lot of families find it fun to go for a walk around the village and the trail is a good thing for the community.

“There’s a great sense of community spirit in Torphins and it’s good to get everybody together and spread some cheer after this awful year.

“People are putting up their Christmas decorations earlier this year to try and get into the spirit.

“Even if residents can just put a couple of lights and a mini tree in their window, its something for the kids to spot when they are going around.

“Everybody thinks it is a great idea and the feedback has been really good.”

To view the map for the Christmas trail, go to https://bit.ly/2L8X9pH