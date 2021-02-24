North-east woman to sit in a bath of baked beans to raise funds for Aberdeen care home

From taking part in Boxing Day Dip to shaving her head, Mandy Castleman is known for doing attention-grabbing challenges to raise funds for Eastleigh Care Home.

This year, Mandy, who works for the Peterculter care home as its activities co-ordinator, decided to sit in a bath full of baked beans to raise funds for the care home residents.

She will submerge herself in baked beans in a bath outside the care home car park on Friday morning and hopes to stay in the bath the whole day.

She said: “I’ve done quite a few challenges over the years and I thought this one would cheer up the residents and I could also raise some money.”

Mandy said it’s “quite challenging” to come up with new things she could try to be able to raise money, but thought this fundraising challenge would be fun to do.

She said: “I just like to challenge myself and pick something different to do every year.”

While Mandy’s family and colleagues have already sponsored her, the care home worker hopes more people will support her fundraising efforts.

She said: “So far I’ve raised £200 and the money is still coming in

“I’m hoping to raise £500, but the more, the better.

“Residents’ relatives and others can hand the money in in the care home.”

© Supplied by Mandy Castleman/ DCT

The funds raised will be used to provide entertainment activities for the 34 care home residents.

Mandy added: “We’ll also use the money to buy sweets and chocolates.

“We also have a boozy trolley which goes around every week, so people can get a wee drink every weekend.”

The activities co-ordinator would also like to purchase new game boards.

Mandy said the coronavirus pandemic proved difficult for the care home residents but praised the staff working in the North Deeside Road care home.

She said: “It’s been challenging, but we all work really well together.”

Mandy is already planning her next fundraising challenge.

She said: “Hopefully once everything is back to normal, I’ll be able to do the glass walk – walk over broken glass – as well.”