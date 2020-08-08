North-east woman to run outdoor wellbeing session

A north-east woman is set to run an outdoor wellbeing session for adults next week.

Gillian Watt, educator and wellbeing facilitator at And Breathe – a local health service – will host the event on Monday from 7-9pm at Haddo House and Country Park in Ellon.

It is a mindfulness session for both the experienced and inexperienced practitioner, allowing adults to move towards a more mindful life and learn how to be fully present in any given moment.

Gillian has been passionate about health and wellbeing for a number years. Her mission is to share the tools she has used, so that when others experience challenging times, they will have the ability to overcome them.

The one-off session will be two hours long and tickets cost £15 per person.

And Breathe is also offering online workshops for groups and individuals, and face-to-face appointments will be reintroduced in future.

For more information, email andbreathe123@gmail.com or call 07394 290630. Alternatively, visit the Outdoor Wellbeing for Adults event page on Facebook.