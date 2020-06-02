North-east woman tells of hope that government inquiry can help endometriosis sufferers

A north-east woman has spoken of her hope that a government inquiry into endometriosis will help create a plan to “combat” the condition.

The new chairwoman of charity Endometriosis UK said a Westminster inquiry into the condition presents a “real opportunity” to deliver much-needed improvements for sufferers and future generations but there is still a “long way to go”.

The UK Government opened its inquiry into the challenges faced by endometriosis sufferers in February, with more than 13,000 women responding to the call for evidence.

This was initially due to launch findings in July but has been delayed as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

However, Liz Campbell, the new chairwoman of Endometriosis UK, the leading charity supporting the 1.5 million women living with the condition, said there are plans to hopefully launch the outcomes in autumn.

The long-term condition sees tissues similar to the lining of the womb start to grow in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes.

Lauren Marcella, 28, from Aberdeen, has faced a 17-year battle with the condition, which started when she was just 11 and has led her to experience suicidal thoughts in the past.

On the inquiry, she said: “Any spotlight on the condition provides an opportunity to spread awareness, but sadly awareness simply isn’t enough.

“Real action needs to be taken and women’s health made a priority; endometriosis is vastly underfunded and the severity of the condition is still not taken seriously within the medical community.

“I hope that the inquiry will create an opportunity for, finally, a comprehensive plan to be created to combat this conditio – to support not only in the short term but lifelong.

“This includes quicker diagnosis, more effective treatment plan and an aftercare programme.”