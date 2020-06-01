North-east woman takes on 26 mile challenge for childline

An Aberdeen counsellor is taking on a 26 mile hike in her garden to help raise money for a charity.

The Childline volunteer will walk a full marathon in her back garden dressed in a kilt to help support NSPCC Scotland.

Siobhain Leith had signed up to take part in the Aberdeen Kiltwalk event which was postponed due to Covid-19. She has now committed to completing the 26-mile challenge in her back garden instead.

To complete the ambitious task, she has calculated that she will need to complete 250 laps of her garden, in order to achieve her goal.

All the money raised will go to the NSPCC, which helps protect children from abuse, and has provided a lifeline through its Childline service for hundreds of children in Scotland throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Siobhain said: “There’s a real sense of community from everyone when participating in the Kiltwalk which can be quite emotional.

“I enjoy walking and I find it therapeutic for my mental health.

“At Childline, we’ve had to adapt the way in which we support children, and so that’s why I’ve adapted the way in which I’ll walk the Kiltwalk.

“Now, more than ever, children and young people need support and the chance to speak to someone who will listen to them.

She added: “It’s an uncertain time and this inevitably causes anxiety.

“Also, for some children, schools may have been a safe haven. Everyone will be processing the situation of Covid-19 very differently, and Childline is a vital part of being that listening ear to those who need us.”

The Hunter Foundation, which runs the Kiltwalk events, has pledged to top up all funds raised by those signed up by 50%.

Sir Tom Hunter, of the Hunter Foundation, announced the news on a Twitter video.

He said: “Hopefully, we can celebrate the Kiltwalks later in the year but in the meantime, your funds will have been deployed to those who need it most at this exceptional time of need.”

Since opening in 2004, Childline Aberdeen has conducted over 150,000 counselling sessions with young people who need help with issues including mental health, family relationships and bullying.

To sponsor Siobhain visit here. If you would like to help raise funds for the charity, contact scotlandfundraising@nspcc.org.uk, or if you would like to make a donation go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nspccscot