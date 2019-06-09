North-east woman sheds 25lbs after lifestyle change

A north-east woman shed 25lbs after she made a pivotal decision to change her lifestyle.

Yvonne Lumsden, 54, dropped several dress sizes after joining WW, the new Weight Watchers, in August 2017 after her weight began to spiral.

However, her weight-loss journey started when she joined a gym at the age of 50.

The Westhill resident was spurred into action to lose weight due to a combination of factors – her daughter Stephanie, 25, leaving home, the onset of the menopause and changes at work all combined to see Yvonne’s weight rise.

The financial director of an engineering firm added: “Things at work were proving stressful due to an acquisition, my youngest left home to start out on her own and the menopause had begun, leaving me wiped out and comfort eating.

“I had reached my heaviest. I remember returning home from work and saying to my husband I needed to do something about it.

“I also had a wake-up call when a dear friend I was at school with suffered a heart attack. I knew I had to change my lifestyle.

“I joined WW and I have never looked back – they focus on your whole body and mind.

“I was going to the gym, I was toning, and my body shape was changing but not my weight as I hadn’t changed the types of food I was eating.

“I am just a few pounds from reaching my goal weight and I will continue to go to my workshop each week.”

Yvonne thanked her husband, David, for his commitment in helping her go from a size 16 to a size 12, even sometimes into a size 10.

She added: “He has been amazing! He embraced our lifestyle change and loves to try out new recipes for us to enjoy. I am always coming home with the latest WW cookbook from my workshop.

“We sit together and plan our meals for the week.

“The great thing is he has also lost 25lbs since I started my WW journey just because he was eating healthier.

“We are so much happier, healthier and more confident.

“We have been on holiday twice this year and felt so much more comfortable lying by the pool to what we did the previous year.

“It feels great because I can lie in a bikini. I can really eat and drink whatever I want but I have taught myself to control how much.

“I now know that an outfit is going to fit me, I am now that smaller size. In the past I would have ordered the same thing but in different sizes hoping one would fit.

“Anyone thinking on taking the leap, do it. It will change your life.

“My friend who was seriously ill came to visit me and was so inspired with the progress I made she has started her own journey with WW.”

The mum-of-two has credited her weight loss to enable her to join an Aberdeen-based singing group, Albacappella, and be able to sing in front of lots of people.

She added: “I really would not have been able to do it if I did not lose the weight. I have always loved singing – I just have the confidence now.

“It was at a New Year party and I was singing, someone said I should join their choir. I was so nervous my first week but I absolutely love it.

“Because of the way WW works, it is about your whole wellbeing and not just about your weight.”

She now competes with the singing group alongside others and will be competing this week in the Aberdeen and North East of Scotland Music Festival.