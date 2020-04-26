North-east woman sets up mental health support group

An online group has been launched to support individuals with borderline personality disorder (BPD) in the north-east.

BPD Scotland was set up by Gemma McKenzie, from Aberdeen, in a bid to get more people talking about their feelings, emotions and struggles.

The group will allow those with BPD to speak about the issues they face on a daily basis, make friends, seek helpful advice, discuss appropriate coping methods and get to know fellow sufferers across the city and shire.

Family and friends of people suffering with the disorder are also welcome to get involved in the online group and ask questions.

Gemma was diagnosed with BPD six years ago and hopes the group will help people in need of further support and assistance.

For more information, visit BPD Scotland on Facebook.