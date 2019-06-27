North-east woman Rosie Johnson missing on Isle of Wight

A woman from the north-east has been missing since the weekend, sparking a major police search.

Rosie Johnson, 22, who is believed to be from Banchory, was working as a field studies instructor at a children’s adventure centre on the Isle of Wight but has not been seen since Sunday.

A missing person’s report was made to Hampshire Constabulary.

Officers have been joined in the search by volunteers from Isle of Wight Search and Rescue, Hampshire Search and Rescue and the Coastguard.

It was reported that Rosie’s mother Julia has flown from her home in Banchory to the south of England to help track down her daughter.

Officers on the Isle of Wight are continuing to appeal for information to help trace missing 22-year-old Rosie Johnson…. Posted by Hampshire Constabulary on Wednesday, 26 June 2019

Rosie’s uncle Daniel Johnson is the MSP for Edinburgh Southern, and he has appealed for anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the police.

On Twitter, Mr Johnson said: “My niece, Rosie, is missing.

“Could anyone with information please contact police?”

Officers have also circulated an image of Rosie wearing her work uniform from Little Canada activities centre.

According to her Linkedin page, Rosie attended Banchory Academy and recently graduated from Glasgow University with an honours degree in zoology.

My niece, Rosie, is missing. Could anyone with information please contact the @IOWightPolice https://t.co/tySH44aL3D — Daniel Johnson MSP (@DJohnsonMSP) June 26, 2019

Police said they are seriously concerned for Rosie’s welfare and have urged anyone who can be of help to get in touch.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: “She has mousey brown hair and is of slim build.

“She was last seen wearing a dark blue puffa jacket and trousers.”

Inspector Andy McDonald, of the Hampshire police force, said: “We have serious concerns for Rosie’s welfare.

“Information suggests she is still on the island so this is where we are focusing our search. However, we would ask anyone with any information about her whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Insp McDonald appealed directly to the residents of the Isle of Wight to help by checking their own properties.

He added: “I would like to request for members of the Wootton community and surrounding areas to check any sheds, outbuildings or boats.

“Please carry out a thorough search and call us if you think you see or find anything that could assist our search.

“Residents will notice a lot of activity in the area while we carry out our inquiries. If they have any concerns, they are encouraged to come and talk to us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.