North-east woman rediscovers passion for art in lockdown after losing job

A north-east woman who lost her job during the pandemic has rediscovered her creative flair and is now selling her own paintings.

Angela Gray, from Inverurie, worked in the oil industry for over two decades before losing her job as a senior quality co-ordinator last June due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the 48-year-old turned a negative into a positive by spending her free time painting for friends, family and is now selling to the public.

“I started working in the oil industry in 2000,” Angela said. “I enjoyed working for the company and worked my way up over the years.

“It was a very busy environment. My free time was a swim every day and what with family life, I never made the time or had a thought of art or painting.

“In March last year, we were all asked to clear our desks as there was going to be a deep clean due to the coronavirus pandemic and we were to work from home.

“Work and contracts dwindled off and the inevitable happened.

“There was no grieving period as such after leaving work, acceptance came easily. It was such nice weather, my husband and I walked miles every night and it just felt like a natural transition.

“I think the fact that I had never been so relaxed in years, the being in nature every day I think had this awakening in me. Colours were brighter and I noticed things more that had in some fashion been dulled down.”

© Wullie Marr / DCT Media

Despite being commended for her art skills at a young age, Angela decided to take a different path.

She added: “Over the years, I had painted the odd painting for my mum. Your mother is always going to be your biggest fan, so I never thought they were that good.

“And they were watercolours too. Once I painted in acrylics, they seemed to work with me.

“I did at school achieve 99% in my O level art and a B in my higher. But after school, I lived in Vienna for a year as a nanny and just seemed like the right thing to get a job on my return.

“Other friends were in university or college and I felt that I had let it too late – at 17-18… Your perspective is quite different at that age.

“On July 17 last year one evening I created three paintings and posted them on Facebook and sold them all. This gave me the drive to keep painting.

“The support from Facebook friends has been huge and for that, I am very grateful. No one has ever said ‘step away from the paintbrushes Angela’.”

After selling multiple paintings on social media, the creative continued to produce a variety of artworks inspired by nature.

Angela has also painted her own summerhouse, which was built by her husband Darren.

“My husband Darren took a few days to build the summerhouse,” Angela said. And due to me picking up the brushes, he has been rediscovering his talent at painting as well.

© Wullie Marr / DCT Media

“On what inspired me in the beginning, I was in the Lake District seeing a friend after a lockdown and we were in a gallery.

“I saw a painting and thought I could do that myself – it was a painting of Lake Windermere with wildflowers and butterflies.

“I have enjoyed painting anything I’ve been asked to paint from Bennachie to birds or deer.

“Most recently, I have enjoyed painting peacocks as they symbolise new beginnings, growth and protection which are apt for now.

“I have never advertised as such. I have sold many paintings since July but I have an art page on Facebook.

“My paintings are in the post office on Inverurie’s Main Street, Dreamy Goat Coffee Co (North Street) and will be going into the Acorn Centre (West High Street) for the month of June.

“I do put my whole self into painting. I could paint from dawn till dusk and they say if you can make your hobby your job, you have made it. I suppose I am proud when I think about it I have done a lot of paintings.

© Wullie Marr / DCT Media

“But on Monday, I will be starting my role with QHSE Aberdeen (a management consultancy company). I will carry on painting and taking commissions as a hobby in my spare time.”

Anyone interested in Angela’s work can contact her at

darang2906@outlook.com