North-east woman recognised for commitment to volunteering

A north-east woman has been recognised for her commitment to volunteering.

Val Cadd, from Stonehaven, was presented with a lifetime achievement award for her work at Invercarron Resource Centre.

The 69-year-old has been volunteering at the centre, which offers day care services to older people, since it first opened in 1995.

She said: “I was overwhelmed and very flattered to receive the award. It was totally unexpected.

“Invercarron is a fantastic centre and I’ve had a lot of joy from volunteering there over the years.”

Sylvia Dimbleby, volunteer committee chairperson, said: “Val has been running a weekly seated exercise class on an entirely voluntary basis since 2001.

“She also helps out at the weekly lunch club and with teas and coffees.

“Val always goes beyond the call of duty at the centre, so today is a good opportunity to officially recognise her many years of dedication.”

Raymond Christie, chairman of Stonehaven Community Council, added: “I’ve known Val for a long time and the centre is her second home.

“It was great to see her presented with the award.

“The volunteers in Stonehaven do a tremendous amount of work and it’s great that she’s been recognised.”