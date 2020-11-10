North-east woman receives prestigious cycling award after teaching 25,000 children

A north-east woman has received a special cycling award after teaching more than 25,000 children.

June Andrew, from Aberdeenshire, was given the Bikeability Scotland 10th Anniversary Achievement Award from Cycling Scotland for her commitment to cycle training.

The award is celebrating its 10th anniversary, with more than 300,000 pupils receiving bike skills training in this time.

June, who is the leading council staff representative in Aberdeenshire, was recognised under the accolade for her “outstanding contribution to the delivery of school cycle training” since the start of the Bikeability Scotland programme in 2010.

More than 100 schools in the region take part in Bikeability Scotland level two on-road training in Aberdeenshire each year.

David Collins, Bikeability Scotland manager, said: “June was the deserving winner of the special anniversary award, judges commented on her long-term dedication and commitment to the programme, her energy and enthusiasm in tirelessly serving such a large authority, and, most notably, her achievement of supporting over 25,000 children to develop on-road cycling skills since Bikeability Scotland was introduced.”

Meanwhile, Moray-based Iain Bamber also took the prize of winner as Bikeability Scotland Instructor of the Year, while Donna Brown, also based in Moray, came highly commended under the Annual Achievement Award.

Donna, Bikeability Scotland co-ordinator for Moray, said: “Iain is an extremely enthusiastic and dedicated Bikeability instructor, always going the extra mile, seizing opportunities to help children get more from cycling.

“First to spot the opportunity for cycling in our hubs during lockdown, he helped organise a successful trial, which led to us delivering regularly in all eight hubs.

“Iain took the lead, as other staff were furloughed, and led a team of trainees, new staff and volunteers delivering cycling activities across the full range from learn to cycle to Bikeability Level 2 (on-road training).”