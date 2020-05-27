North-east woman reaches out to those struggling with mental health

A north-east woman is reaching out to people in the city and shire struggling with their mental health.

Donna Murison, from Aberdeen, is encouraging those in the north-east currently suffering from low mood, anxiety or any other form of mental health issues to get in touch.

Donna is a trainee cognitive behavioral therapist – who provide a form of talking therapy that can help you manage your problems by changing the way you think and behave – who is currently running online sessions from her home.

These sessions can take place via online applications including Zoom, FaceTime and Skype.

The appointments are free of charge, strictly confidential and open to all ages, allowing people to speak openly of the challenges and issues they are facing.

For more information or to book an appointment, contact Donna Murison on Facebook.