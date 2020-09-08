North-east woman raising money for Childline with marathon kiltwalk challenge

A north-east woman is to take on her own version of the kiltwalk this weekend to raise money for NSPCC Scotland.

Danielle Arthur, from Stonehaven, will wear a full kilt when she tackles the 26-mile challenge on Saturday.

The Childline counsellor had been planning to complete the Aberdeen Kiltwalk this yea but the event was cancelled due to Covid-19.

However, in it’s place a virtual kiltwalk weekend is taking place this weekend instead.

Danielle is planning to complete the marathon challenge in nine hours with her Spanish rescue dog Loki, who will also be wearing tartan, by her side.

All the money raised will be donated directly to NSPCC Scotland, with the Hunter Foundation, which runs the kiltwalk events, pledging to top up any funds raised during the virtual weekend by 50%.

Danielle, who has been volunteering for Childline in the Aberdeen base for two years, said: “I’m lucky enough to get to see first-hand the amazing work that the NSPCC does through its Childline service, and I’d like to do something to make sure the work can continue as I know charities must be struggling in the current climate.

“Training as a Childline counsellor has been a really positive experience and a great way of building up my listening skills, which is always useful in my job as an occupational safety advisor with SSEN (Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks).

“I’ve got two Spanish rescue dogs, and I’ll be taking my youngest, Loki, along with me for some company and encouragement on the challenge, which I expect will take around nine hours.”

NSPCC Scotland’s Childline service has recorded an increase in demand by both children and young people throughout lockdown.

Caroline Renton, supporter fundraising manager for NSPCC Scotland, said: “The lengths that our supporters have been going to, so we can continue to be there for children has been phenomenal.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to those who are fundraising to help us keep our services running, including Childline, during this difficult time.

“If anyone would like to fundraise for us and take on a challenge like Danielle’s, or come up with an idea of their own, then we would love for them to get in touch.”