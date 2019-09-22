North-east woman raises cash for cancer charity by conquering Ben Nevis … in the dark!

A north-east woman is set to hike up the highest mountain in Britain in the dark to raise money for children who are going through cancer treatment.

Marieanne Gray will take on the challenge after being inspired by a friend’s daughter, Corran Ballantyne, who at five years old was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma.

Marieanne, who is from Memsie, near Fraserburgh, will climb the 4,413ft as part of a group expedition by Adventure Scotland called Ben Nevis By Night.

The 38-year-old said: “You have to fundraise £200 when you sign up which I paid myself. That money goes to the upkeep of the mountain.

“I am really looking forward to it. It should be really good.

“A lot of people are questioning my sanity when I tell them I am going up Ben Nevis in the dark.

“I think it is going to be really difficult, not just physically but mentally because I won’t be able to see where I am going.

“I do a lot of hillwalking but this will be my first time in the dark and my first time up Ben Nevis.”

The money raised, which is currently sitting just under £400, will go towards The Archie Foundation and Friends of Anchor.

The engineer was inspired by Corran’s fight against cancer, and will climb the biggest mountain in Britain on Sunday.

Marieanne added: “For some of the children who go through that it is just incredible.

“To go through that at such a young age, it must be so tough.”

Accompanying her on the trip will be a stuffed unicorn toy, called Lucky, with the logo for Corran’s Hopes – an online fundraising page to help the five-year-old and her family.

Lucky has been tagging along to fundraisers that have been fundraising for Corran or inspired by her.