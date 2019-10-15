North-east woman pays tribute after husband Keith loses cancer battle

A north-east woman has paid tribute to her beloved husband who died after a year-long battle with cancer.

Keith Adams was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, a type of brain tumour, in October last year and was given a prognosis of 16 months.

He needed 24-hour care during the last weeks of his life at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and sadly died a few weeks ago.

The 51-year-old, who was a maintenance worker at Fraserburgh Harbour Board, met his wife Wendy 19 years ago.

Wendy, of Fraserburgh, recently gave up her job as a care home trainer to look after her husband.

She has fond memories of all their times together and said the couple had not been apart since they first met.

Wendy, 53, said: “He was always the life of the party. He never got stressed – he was always in the same mood.”

Wendy said she was touched by the number of friends who turned out for her popular husband’s funeral.

She said: “There were 291 people at his funeral – that was such a surprise.

“There was a collection for the Fraserburgh District Mens Darts Association and we raised £787.

“Darts was Keith’s life – he would sometimes play three times a week.”

Keith grew up in Maud and attended Mintlaw Academy.

He has three daughters – Sarah, Gayle and Rebecca – and his family expanded when he met Wendy, who also had three children –Sarah-Jane, Tina and Albert.

The proud father walked his 23-year-old daughter Gayle Reeves down the aisle in March.

She was due to get married in Greece this month but changed the date of her wedding to make sure her dad could make it.

He was also able to be present at his stepdaughter Sarah-Jane Smith’s wedding which was held in June.

Wendy added: “He was so good with them. He treated all of them the same. We are still not coping with our loss. It was all so sudden at the end.

“He only had two wishes before he died. He wanted to die at home which sadly wasn’t possible.

“And he wanted to go on holiday, which we had to cancel when he went into hospital, so will go away as a family.”

Wendy had set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his hospital TV which cost almost £25 every three days.

More than £4,000 was raised through generous donations from the public. The family will now be handing over donations to the Friends of Anchor charity to help other cancer patients.

Wendy added: “I want them to put the money towards TV cards so other people do not have to pay for it.

“I hope there will be a change and one day the TV is free.

“I know they are trialling it in some other places in Scotland.”