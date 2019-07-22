North-east woman loses incredible 10-and-a-half stone

A north-east woman was inspired to lose almost half her body weight after watching her mum fight a brave battle against cancer.

Julie Farquhar, 42, has been crowned Garioch Girl 2019 after losing an impressive 10-and-a-half stone.

The mum-of-three weighed almost 22 stone at her heaviest, after struggling to eat healthily when her mother was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer.

Vera Wild sadly died at the age of 61 five years ago.

But Vera’s battle against the disease inspired Julie, who lives in Oldmeldrum, to give herself a “fighting chance”, living as healthily as she could.

Julie, who has gone from a size 26 to a 10 in clothes, said: “When my mum was in Roxburgh House I just ballooned.

“I joined Slimming World because my sisters were going and I did not want to miss out, but then I started thinking that my mum fought so hard to stay on this earth – and I wanted to give myself the same fighting chance.

“When I was at my heaviest I was the mum that did not get involved – I didn’t go on things like the trampoline because I was always afraid of what people might say. I was always the mum on the sidelines.

“But now I can and I can be a better mum to my kids. It has completely changed the whole family dynamic.”

Now, after 21 months of attending classes at Slimming World, Julie was given the chance to show off her new figure at an event in Inverurie on Saturday night.

The former St Machar pupil, who grew up in Aberdeen, now weighs 10 stone and was nominated by friend, Andrea Forbes, to be this year’s Garioch Girl.

The award is given to women in the area celebrating a big weight loss achievement.

It was set up four years ago by Michelle Ivory, owner of The Edge hairdressing salon, because she wanted to do something good for the community after it was hit by severe flooding.

And with the help of other businesses, the winner is treated to a make-over, free personal training sessions at the Garioch Sports Centre and a special night to celebrate their big reveal with friends and family at the salon.

Part of their prize also includes underwear from Katsize Lingerie and a dress from Altro Designer Wear.

Julie, whose children Dillon, 14, Raegan, 12, and Lois, 9, also attended the event, celebrated with her first drink in two years.

She said: “I was treated like an absolute princess. I am so grateful and it has totally boosted my confidence.

“Everyone is really proud and my husband, John, has seen me completely change.

“Some people still walk past me in the street because they don’t recognise me – and some even say they don’t remember me being the size I was because I look so different.”