North-east woman loses five stones to mark 40th birthday

A woman has reached her goal of losing five stones, becoming a slimming group coach – and running the London Marathon.

Jeni Johnston, from Hopeman in Moray, was on the verge of turning 40 and wanted to lose weight for reaching the milestone birthday.

She started her weight-loss journey last March and by September 1 2018 she had dropped 50 pounds.

Jeni decided to climb Ben Nevis to mark her 40th birthday and once she completed the walk up Britain’s highest mountain she felt ready for another challenge.

Having always been a fan of the London Marathon, she decided it was time for her to pull on her trainers and run the 26 miles around the capital.

Jeni said: “I started my journey in March 2018 and by my birthday on September 1st I had dropped over 50lb. I felt amazing and on my actual birthday I climbed Ben Nevis.

“I felt better physically and mentally, I just would not have been able to do this before. Once I realised what I was capable of I signed up for the London Marathon.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Jeni knew she had to clock up the training miles to get herself ready for the run that passes landmarks including Buckingham Palace and the Cutty Sark.

She decided to enter a race in Inverness which helped boost her confidence ahead of the marathon, which she managed to complete in a “reasonable” time.

In April she joined thousands of other runners and completed the marathon, raising funds for two charities close to her heart.

Jeni raised cash for Diabetes UK because of her youngest son Harry, who has type one diabetes, and Dementia UK after her dad died with the degenerative condition.

She is already gearing up for another event in the Highlands this summer.

Jeni, who is now a coach with Weight Watchers, said: “Running the marathon was an amazing experience. The crowds and fellow runners keep you going, I listened to my body and ran for the first 10 miles then did a mix of run and walk for the rest.

“I loved it so much I have signed up for this October’s Loch Ness Marathon. I couldn’t have achieved what I have this year so far without the support and help from my family and my Weight Watchers family. They have been a great support, supporting me along the way, donating to my causes.”