North-east woman knits tiny outfits for premature babies

A woman is picking up her knitting needles to create a selection of tiny outfits for premature babies.

Wendy McKinlay, from Garthdee, makes and donates clothes to hospitals and parents, for babies born stillborn or premature.

Almost six years ago, her own grandson Dominic was born sleeping, and she now hopes to help out those in need of clothes for their little ones.

The 48-year-old’s outfits have proven to be extremely popular within the community and further afield, and Wendy ensures every item she send out is free of charge.

She said: “When our daughter lost Dominic she asked me to go into Asda to get a wee outfit for him and the smallest was starting at three pounds.

“For a baby born at 24 weeks that was just far too big.

“Thankfully the maternity unit did have clothes that fitted him.

“It’s something I thought I could do to give back to the hospital and for anyone who needs a little outfit, because you can’t buy them that size in the shop.”

Knitting has been a hobby of Wendy’s for more than thirty years, and she runs up a number of items for babies including booties, jackets, dresses, blankets and mitts.

It takes Wendy around half an hour to stitch up some of her smallest items – including a “tiny” pair of pants.

She said: “It doesn’t take that long because they’re so small.”

After her daughter Michelle posted her work on Aberdeen Helping Hands – a community Facebook group – requests for her designs skyrocketed.

While some people offered to pay for the items, she says that she is only happy to give them out for free, and is overwhelmed by the response that her knitted items have received.

She said: “It’s snowballed. I don’t think I could fulfil everyone’s order”, she laughed.

Now, Wendy is using the last “stash” of materials in her home to make some final outfits.

She said: “It’s for anybody that wants them.

“It’s a sad time to lose a child at any age.

“If somebody can get the benefit from it and use it then that’ll be smashing.”

