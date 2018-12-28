Probe after north-east woman robbed of more than £1,000

A north-east woman has been hurt after a robbery in which a man stole more than £1,000, in what police believe may have been targeted attack.

The incident happened at around 9am yesterday at a property in the Keith Road area of Burghead.

Officers are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dash cam footage which shows the area to come forward.

Police are looking to trace a man who was seen in the area and may be able to assist with inquiries.

He was wearing a blue ‘puffa-style’ jacket with his face partially obscured by the hood.

Detective Inspector Norman Stevenson said: “This is an exceptionally unusual incident for this area. The woman was treated for a minor facial injury and has naturally been left extremely shaken.

“One line of inquiry we are following is that this may have been a targeted incident and I would urge anyone with any information to contact us.

“Anyone who was in the area yesterday morning who may have seen something unusual or suspicious or who recognises the description of the man given is asked to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who may have been driving in the area and captured dash cam footage.

“I would ask that they contact us as they might have information which could assist our inquiries.

“Police can be contacted on 101 using reference number CF0318501218 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”